Data: Society for Human Resource Management; Chart: Nicki Camberg/Axios

Employers have largely reverted back to pre-pandemic parental leave policies after temporarily beefing up the benefit in the first year of the global health crisis.

By the numbers: Only 35% of employers are offering paid maternity leave in 2022 beyond what is legally required, down from 53% in 2020, according to a survey of 3,000 employers by the Society of Human Resource Management. It was 34% in 2019.

33% of employers are offering paid paternity leave in 2022, down from 44% in 2020 and up from 31% in 2019.

What they're saying: "Employers seem to be dialing back on expanded parental leave opportunities since returning back to more normal operations," SHRM reported.

Of note: The number of employers offering gender-neutral parental leave is 33% in 2022, down from 39% in 2020 but still up from 28% in 2019.