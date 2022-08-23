Meta reaches $37.5 million settlement in location tracking lawsuit
Facebook parent company Meta has reached a $37.5 million settlement in a lawsuit that accused the company of violating user privacy by tracking location data through smartphones without asking users to do so.
The big picture: Meta has faced a number of legal challenges in recent years, and recently reached a separate $90 million settlement over location tracking.
Details: The new settlement resolves accusations that Facebook used IP addresses to determine users' locations, despite those users turning off location services, per Bloomberg Law.
- Facebook was accused of using the data for targeted ads, per Reuters.
- The preliminary settlement was filed in a San Francisco federal court Monday. Facebook spokesperson Emil Vazquez confirmed the settlement in an email to Axios.
Worth noting: The lawsuit covers Facebook users in the United States who used the social network any time after Jan. 30, 2015, per Reuters.
