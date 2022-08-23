Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 281,000 vehicles over concerns that they will catch fire and telling owners to keep the cars parked outside until they are fixed, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday.

Why it matters: Both automakers reported more than two dozen fires or melting accidents in the U.S. and Canada due to the malfunction, per the AP, but no crashes or injuries.

However, the NHTSA said there were "no confirmed fires [...] related to this condition in the United States." Axios has reached out for clarification.

Details: Hyundai is recalling 245,030 Palisade models, while Kia is recalling 36,417 Telluride SUVs. Both companies are recalling models from 2020 through 2022 model years.

The companies said the circuit board on a tow hitch accessory can become contaminated by foreign material and moisture, which can cause it to short circuit.

The short circuit increases chances of igniting a fire in the vehicle — while driving or parked and shut off.

Both Hyundai and Kia have issued a "stop sale" on these car models until a fix is developed, per the NHTSA.

The intrigue: Both Kia and Hyundai are still unsure of how to completely fix their vehicles, the NHTSA says.

Hyundai dealers have been asked to inspect the vehicles' wiring and remove a fuse as a temporary fix.

Kia does not have an interim repair available.

Both companies recommend that owners of the affected models "park their cars outside and away from homes and other structures until their vehicles have been repaired," the NHTSA said.

What's next: The companies will formally notify dealerships and affected owners of the recalls in October.

