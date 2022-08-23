Chart: America's surge of spending on clean energy

Reproduced from RMI; Note: Data not available between 2018 and 2021, and projected agency spending excluded from 2022-2027; Chart: Axios Visuals

A new report from the think tank RMI has a banger of a graphic that puts new and recent energy laws into historical context.

How it works: RMI offers a taxonomy for thinking about the intersection between the 2021 infrastructure law and this summer's two big bills.

🧠 CHIPs is the "brains," steering billions into the "cutting edge research and development needed to accelerate innovation."

🦴 The 2021 infrastructure law is the "backbone," providing "much of the infrastructure these technologies need to scale at speed."

🏎️ The new climate law is the "engine" due to "demand-pull measures that provide the security for these technologies to reach market maturity."

Of note: This chart doesn't even capture federal agencies' ongoing climate and clean energy spending.

On the other hand, not all this new money is guaranteed because cash in the CHIPs bill needs additional signoff by congressional appropriators.

