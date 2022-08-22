U.K. inflation could hit 18% next year, Citi projects

Inflation in the United Kingdom is on track to exceed 18% in January 2023, according to new projections from U.S. banking giant Citi.

Why it matters: This would be the highest inflation peak in nearly 50 years, The Guardian notes.

The new projection is significantly higher than the Bank of England's prediction earlier this month that inflation would peak at 13% by year-end. The prediction had come as the Bank of England implemented its steepest interest rate hike since 1995 in an effort to curb inflation.

In May, it had predicted that inflation would peak at 11%.

The big picture: The foreseen jump in inflation comes in light of soaring energy prices in the U.K., according to Benjamin Nabarro, the chief U.K. economist at Citi, per The Guardian.

The U.K.'s Consumer Price Index inflation number is expected to hit 18.6% in January 2023, while the retail price index inflation will hit 21%.

What to watch: “The question now is what policy may do to offset the impact on both inflation and the real economy,” Nabarro wrote in a note to clients on Monday, Al Jazeera reports.