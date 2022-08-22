Private equity's other close tax shave

Private equity lobbyists are very well compensated, but they still may be underpaid.

Driving the news: Beyond helping to salvage the carried interest tax break, as part of Inflation Reduction Act negotiations, private equity also beat back a costlier effort to raise taxes on portfolio companies.

This would have been a 15% book minimum tax applied to any company within a PE fund that generated at least $1 billion in aggregate profits.

In short, each portfolio company would be treated as part of a conglomerate. Even though they really aren't, as we've previously discussed when explaining why private equity funds aren't prone to systemic risk.

Moreover, the rule would have created perverse incentives for portfolio construction — prompting PE to back less profitable companies early in fund cycles, to stay under the $1 billion threshold for as long as possible.

Backstory: The 15% private equity proposal first appeared in early drafts of the failed Build Back Better bill, but wasn't in the original IRA agreement between Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

A source familiar with the process says that CBO mistakenly included the provision in its calculations of IRA's budgetary impact, saying it would generate around $35 billion in federal revenue over 10 years.

This set off a chain reaction during the vote-a-rama, as there was no way either Manchin or Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) would support the clause's addition. Plus, GOP senate candidates like Arizona's Blake Masters made hay of it on social media, arguing (correctly) that a tax aimed at mega-corporations was being extended to small and mid-sized businesses.

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) proposed a pay-for that would have limited SALT deductions, but that would have been a no-go for Democrats in high-tax states like New Jersey.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), a onetime venture capitalist who had been in regular talks with Manchin ahead of IRA's introduction, revived a previously scrapped extension on deductibility caps on pas-through excess business losses. A source close to Warner says he worked out the savior amendment on the fly, without staff input.

The bottom line: The carried interest effort was poorly written, but at least well intentioned (based on my longstanding contention that carry is a fee for service). The 15% book minimum tax on PE portfolio companies, on the other hand, was dreadful from the jump and deserved its demise.