Ohio teachers union goes on strike days before start of school year

Teachers at Ohio's largest school district voted Sunday evening to go on strike mere days before the start of the school year after failing to come to agreement with the board of education about the terms of its labor contract.

Why it matters: This will be the first strike in decades for the Columbus Education Association (CEA) and means that students will start the school year online on Wednesday.

"94% of Columbus Education Association (CEA) members voted to reject the Board’s last, best and final offer and go on strike for the first time since 1975," the union tweeted Sunday night.

The big picture: The CEA and the Columbus Board of Education have held 22 negotiations over the past five months in an effort to strike a deal over the labor contract, NBC 4 reported.

In its intent to strike notice earlier this month, the CEA said disagreements persisted over learning conditions including smaller classroom sizes, teacher pay, caps on the number of class periods in the day, school building conditions such as functioning heating and air conditioning as well as full-time art, music and P.E. teachers in elementary schools.

What they're saying: In a statement Sunday evening, Columbus Board of Education President Jennifer Adair called the CEA's vote “incredibly disappointing.”