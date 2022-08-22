Ford to cut around 3,000 jobs in U.S. and Canada

Ford confirmed Monday it plans to eliminate roughly 3,000 white-collar and contract positions, primarily in the U.S., Canada and India.

Why it matters: It's the company's latest effort to cut costs as it refocuses on core products and growth opportunities, while making a long-term transition to electric vehicles.

The big picture: Ford first announced the cuts in an email to employees that was reviewed by the Wall Street Journal.

In the email, the company said it would begin notifying affected workers this week.

About 2,000 of cuts will be salaried jobs at Ford, while the remaining 1,000 will be contract positions with outside agencies, primarily in North America.

What they're saying: “Building this future requires changing and reshaping virtually all aspects of the way we have operated for more than a century,” Ford CEO Jim Farley executive chairman Bill Ford said in the email.

"None of this changes the fact that this is a difficult and emotional time. The people leaving the company this week are friends and coworkers and we want to thank them for all they have contributed to Ford," they added.

"We have a duty to care for and support those affected — and we will live up to this duty — providing not only benefits but significant help to find new career opportunities."

Go deeper: EV prices charge ahead: Ford F-150 Lightning price spike highlights increases

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details throughout.