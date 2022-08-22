Ford to cut around 3,000 jobs in U.S. and Canada
Ford confirmed Monday it plans to eliminate roughly 3,000 white-collar and contract positions, primarily in the U.S., Canada and India.
Why it matters: It's the company's latest effort to cut costs as it refocuses on core products and growth opportunities, while making a long-term transition to electric vehicles.
The big picture: Ford first announced the cuts in an email to employees that was reviewed by the Wall Street Journal.
- In the email, the company said it would begin notifying affected workers this week.
- About 2,000 of cuts will be salaried jobs at Ford, while the remaining 1,000 will be contract positions with outside agencies, primarily in North America.
What they're saying: “Building this future requires changing and reshaping virtually all aspects of the way we have operated for more than a century,” Ford CEO Jim Farley executive chairman Bill Ford said in the email.
- "None of this changes the fact that this is a difficult and emotional time. The people leaving the company this week are friends and coworkers and we want to thank them for all they have contributed to Ford," they added.
- "We have a duty to care for and support those affected — and we will live up to this duty — providing not only benefits but significant help to find new career opportunities."
Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details throughout.