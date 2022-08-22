A superyacht formerly owned by sanctioned Russian tycoon Dmitry Pumpyansky will be sold on Tuesday, according to the website of auction house Howe Robinson Partners.

The big picture: The 240-foot Axioma is the first of several superyachts seized in response to the Russian military invasion of Ukraine to be sold at auction, Nigel Hollyer, a Howe Robinson Partners broker told Bloomberg.

Driving the news: The yacht that features an infinity swimming pool and 3D cinema was seized in Gibraltar last March as the United Kingdom and European Union added Pumpyansky to its sanctions list.

JPMorgan successfully argued in a court in the British overseas territory at the time that Pumpyansky did not pay a $20.6 million loan, per Bloomberg.

By the numbers: The Axioma is valued at $75 million, according to the BBC.

What we're watching: While there have been calls by governments including the U.S. to give the proceeds of assets seized from Russian oligarchs for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, in this case the Axioma sale is expected to go to JP Morgan, the BBC reports.