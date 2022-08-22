Amazon eyes its next big health acquisition

Amazon is among the reported bidders for Signify Health, a Dallas-based health tech company whose market cap has climbed to nearly $5 billion.

Why it matters: This reflects Amazon's emergence as a major player in health care M&A, having recently bested CVS for One Medical. It also may open a new front for antitrust regulators.

Other suitors for Signify include CVS, Option Care Health and United Health.

Cap table: Private equity firm New Mountain Capital holds a 54.7% stake in Signify, whose board is chaired by NMC's Matthew Holt.

What it does, per Bloomberg: "Companies like Signify intend to improve care and reduce spending by treating patients in lower-cost settings and linking providers’ payments to patient outcomes."