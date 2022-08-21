Americans can expect to hear the Biden administration's next steps on the federal student loan payment pause "within the next week or so," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday.

Driving the news: The moratorium on federal student loan repayments lasts through Aug. 31, but the Biden administration has not yet announced whether it will extend the pause.

What they're saying: "We know August 31 is a date many people are waiting to hear something from," Cardona said.