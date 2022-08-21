Mick Mulvaney says he saw Trump rip documents in half

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told "CNN Tonight" Friday he saw former President Donald Trump rip up non-classified documents during his time in the White House .

Why it matters: Trump's handling of documents has come under scrutiny after the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, which part of the DOJ's investigation into Trump's handling of presidential records.

The unsealed inventory pertaining to the search revealed that FBI agents removed 11 sets of classified information from Mar-a-Lago, including "Various classified/TS/SCI documents" — referring to documents containing "top secret" or "sensitive compartmented information," write Axios' Erin Doherty and Alayna Treene.

What they're saying: "That's the serious stuff. That's top secret and compartmentalized information," Mulvaney said of the materials marked TS/SCI.

"It's really hard to sort of understand how it gets there in the first place. These things are not sort of accidentally moved anywhere. These documents are marked. They are clearly known to folks to be TS/SCI and there are supposed to be folks, sort of, tracking where they are," he added.

"It concerns me but I'm not sure it's enough to justify a search warrant."

What they're saying: Mulvaney said Trump was "pretty good" at handling classified material, but added that "Trump was an informal guy. There's no question about that."