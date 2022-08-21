Liz Cheney's recent primary loss to her Trump-backed opponent illustrates a "massive disconnect" between the priorities of politicians and what Americans want," Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky) told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday.

Driving the news: Cheney, a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, shaped much of her campaign around combatting Trump's false claims about the 2020 election.

The big picture: Barr threw doubt on the effectiveness of the strategy, saying Cheney's loss illustrated Americans' ambivalence about the subject.