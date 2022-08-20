Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law, ruling it harms Black voters

The Supreme Court sided with Georgia voters on Friday and reinstated a federal judge's ruling that the current system disadvantages Black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law, according to court documents.

Why it matters: It forced this year's election for the state's Public Service Commission to be postponed so that a new system could be created for electing commissioners, according to court documents.

The big picture: The ruling was a rare example of the conservative Supreme Court siding with voters over state officials, CNN writes.

Typically, the courts refuse to make late changes to state election procedures even if those changes are necessary to address "illegal infringements of the right to vote," the New York Times writes.

But, but, but: But the exception was based on an unusual concession from state officials and may not have larger implications, the Times added.

Lawyers for Brad Raffensperger, the secretary of state, had promised not to raise the Purcell principle, which discourages federal court actions that would disrupt election planning close to an election, if they lost.

Details: The Public Service Commission, which regulates public utilities in the state, has five commission seats and each commissioner must reside in a specific district.