Astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann is part of the NASA crew set to launch into space aboard the SpaceX Dragon next month.

Why it matters: Mann will become the first Native American woman to travel to space.

What she's saying: "It's very exciting," Mann said in an interview with Indian Country Today about being the first Native American woman in space.

"I think it's important that we communicate this to our community, so that other Native kids, if they thought maybe that this was not a possibility or to realize that some of those barriers that used to be there are really starting to get broken down," she said.

Mann is an enrolled member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California, per Indian Country Today.

Details: NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission is the fifth rotational mission to the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Mann is due to be joined by NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, according a statement from NASA.

Of note: Astronaut John Herrington was the first Native American in space in 2002.