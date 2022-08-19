Advanced cervical cancer rate jumps in U.S.

The incidence of advanced cervical cancer in the U.S. has jumped fastest among younger women and white women, according to a study published in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer.

Why it matters: While still considered rare, advanced or stage IV cervical cancer has an approximate five-year survival rate of less than 20%, with limited treatment options.

By the numbers: In the analysis of nearly 30,000 women with advanced cervical cancer, researchers found Black women have a higher incidence, 1.55 per 100,000, of advanced disease compared with white women (.92/100,000).

White women in the south ages 40–44 have the steepest rise in advanced cervical cancer at about 4.5% annually.

Between the lines: Increasing rates of obesity and older age at first birth could be contributing to the rise in this type of cervical cancer, researchers said.