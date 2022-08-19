A woman who flew to Washington, D.C., ahead of the Jan. 6 riot on a private jet and threw media equipment outside the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection pleaded guilty on Thursday, according to the Department of Justice.

The big picture: Katherine Schwab, from Fort Worth, Texas, pleaded guilty to knowingly entering a restricted building or grounds. She's the last of three co-defendants to either plead guilty or be sentenced.

Jenna Ryan, who boasted on Twitter that she wouldn't go to jail, and Jason Lee Hyland, were sentenced to 60 days and seven days in jail, respectively.

What they're saying: Schwab wrote before the Capitol attack that "s**t will go down," according to court documents.

The DOJ included videos and photos from Schwab's social media, including a broadcast from Facebook where she said: "I stormed the Capitol."

She wrote that they "went back in" because former Vice President Mike Pence "f**ked us over."

What's next: Schwab is due to be sentenced on Dec. 9.