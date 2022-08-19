1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Woman who flew on private jet to Capitol riot pleads guilty
A woman who flew to Washington, D.C., ahead of the Jan. 6 riot on a private jet and threw media equipment outside the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection pleaded guilty on Thursday, according to the Department of Justice.
The big picture: Katherine Schwab, from Fort Worth, Texas, pleaded guilty to knowingly entering a restricted building or grounds. She's the last of three co-defendants to either plead guilty or be sentenced.
- Jenna Ryan, who boasted on Twitter that she wouldn't go to jail, and Jason Lee Hyland, were sentenced to 60 days and seven days in jail, respectively.
What they're saying: Schwab wrote before the Capitol attack that "s**t will go down," according to court documents.
- The DOJ included videos and photos from Schwab's social media, including a broadcast from Facebook where she said: "I stormed the Capitol."
- She wrote that they "went back in" because former Vice President Mike Pence "f**ked us over."
What's next: Schwab is due to be sentenced on Dec. 9.