The Louisville Metro Police Department on Friday fired a fourth police officer who was involved in the March 2020 killing of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.

The big picture: Sgt. Kyle Meany was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this month for knowingly submitting a false affidavit to obtain the search warrant for Taylor's home and providing false information to federal investigators, per the Courier-Journal.

Former officers Joshua Jaynes, Brett Hankison and Kelly Ann Goodlett were also indicted on various charges, including falsifying the search warrant and using excessive force.

Hankison was fired by the department in June 2020, while Jaynes was fired in January 2021 alongside former officer Myles Cosgrove. The department was in the process of firing Goodlett when she resigned earlier this month.

What they're saying: "I made the decision to terminate Sgt. Kyle Meany after careful consideration and not with ease," Police chief Erika Shields said on Friday, per the Courier-Journal. Shields had announced on Aug. 4 that she had begun termination procedures for both Meany and Goodlett.

"I fully respect the judicial process and realize Sergeant Meany has yet to be heard before a jury of his peers," Shields added. "That being said, he is facing multiple federal charges after a lengthy investigation by the DOJ. As an employer, the character of our organization is paramount and it is not reasonable to expect continued employment under such conditions."

Background: Taylor was fatally shot by police in March 2020 when officers conducting a narcotics investigation entered her home with a no-knock warrant.

The 26-year-old was killed in the crossfire, after her boyfriend fired a shot at the plain-clothes officers, thinking it was someone attempting to breaking into their home.

