As the Ethereum blockchain moves closer to its switch to a proof-of-stake validation model, crypto exchange operators are charting their own parallel paths in anticipation.

Why it matters: The Merge, as the event is called, is due in roughly a month's time, and will have ripple effects across crypto. One is that it stands to be lucrative for exchanges that offer associated services.

Driving the news: Coinbase Global can generate an estimated incremental revenue of $650 million annually via ether staking services, according to JPMorgan stock analyst Ken Worthington.

That's a 20% jump in annualized total revenue for the largest U.S. crypto exchange.

Be smart: Staking is a crypto holder's way of earning passive income by pledging their digital assets to the network to help validate transactions in a proof-of-stake system.

For Coinbase, it's a way to diversify its revenue stream and retain clients by offering additional services on its platform.

Between the lines: JPMorgan expects a 95% participation rate for Coinbase's retail customers in ether staking.

"The key here for retail is that Coinbase is opting people into staking," Worthington said in a report. Previously, Coinbase customers have been required to sign up for Eth 2.0 staking due to extended lockups.

Meanwhile, market share is a huge advantage for exchanges.

The bigger the market share in ether trading, the bigger the staking business and the more competitive a platform can be with rates. And the better the rates, the more customers.

What they're saying: Exchanges have diverged a bit in terms of what they are telling customers about staking potential.

Coinbase in late February told clients ether staking yields could double, according to a Twitter user who took a screenshot of the missive.

Binance in its several-page rundown on The Merge says APR post-Merge is more like +50% rather than triple.

State of play: Many exchange operators rolled out ether staking services prior to the anticipated upgrade.

That meant that customers who staked ether when the services started rolling out, around December 2020, have been waiting almost two years to withdraw their staked ether.

Of note: There is broad support for Ethereum 2.0, but there is also an emerging faction who want to fork the blockchain and maintain "ETHPoW (the proof-of-work validation system, which the blockchain is changing from).

Binance said it would consider a PoW fork or forks as needed. FTX and OKX said similar things.

Coinbase in its blog post about The Merge did not mention it; a Coinbase spokesperson declined to say more.

Readers who absolutely want to claim ETH PoW in the event of a fork or forks should take their respective ether off the exchange otherwise be held at the mercy of what the respective ether trading venue leaders decide.

Crystal's thought bubble: One of the most important things to keep in mind about investment risk from legendary investor Howard Marks: "There's a big difference between probability and outcome. Probable things fail to happen and improbable things happen all the time."