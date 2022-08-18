Bombing at mosque in Kabul kills at least 21

A bombing at a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, during evening prayers, killed at least 21 people and injured dozens of others, AP reports.

Driving the news: No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which wounded several children and killed a prominent cleric.

The explosion appeared to be carried out by a suicide bomber, according to an eyewitness, who is a resident of the city's Kher Khanna neighborhood, where the Siddiquiya Mosque is located, per AP.

Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the attack, writing on Twitter that the "perpetrators of such crimes will be ... punished for their actions."

The big picture: The Islamic State group's local affiliate has increased attacks on Afghanistan in the months since the Taliban retook control of the country.

The Islamic State last week claimed responsibility for an attack that killed a prominent Taliban cleric at his religious center in Kabul, per AP.

An explosion in April at a packed mosque in Kabul also killed at least 10 people and injured dozens of others.

State of play: This week marks one year since the Taliban retook control of the country. Since then, the Afghan people have borne the brunt of a collapsed economy, worsening humanitarian crisis and deteriorating human rights situation, Axios previously reported.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.