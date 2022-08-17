West Nile virus detected in 2 people in NYC amid surge in infected mosquitoes

The West Nile virus (WNV) has been detected in two people in New York City, local health authorities said Tuesday.

Why it matters: The city's health department is warning residents to be alert and take precautions to prevent mosquito bites amid a record number of WNV-infected mosquitoes across all five boroughs.

Details: WNV-infected mosquitoes are typically present in the city from July through October, with peak activity in August and September.

The virus is spread to people through mosquito bites. Most people who are infected have no symptoms.

Roughly 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms such as headaches and extreme fatigue, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The majority of people who are infected fully recover from the illness, but about 1 in 150, especially those 60 and older or those with weakened immune systems, can develop a potentially fatal illness called the West Nile neuroinvasive disease, which can cause comas and muscle weakness.

The two reported human cases were located in Brooklyn and Queens, city officials said. A total of 54 cases and four deaths have been reported in the U.S. this year.

The big picture: The virus was first detected in New York City over 20 years ago.