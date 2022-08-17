A school district in Texas has temporarily removed all books from library shelves that have been challenged within the last year, including all versions of the Bible and an adaption of Anne Frank's diary.

Driving the news: Keller Independent School District, near Fort Worth, has directed all teachers and librarians to remove 41 books and review them under new policies adopted by the school district last week, the Texas Tribune first reported.

"Right now, Keller ISD’s administration is asking our campus staff and librarians to review books that were challenged last year to determine if they meet the requirements of the new policy," the school district said in a statement after the Tribune obtained an email sent to principals about the policy.

"All of the books included in Tuesday’s email have been included on Keller ISD’s Book Challenge list over the past year," per the statement.

"Books that meet the new guidelines will be returned to the libraries as soon as it is confirmed they comply with the new policy."

State of play: Parents, employees and district residents are allowed to formally file objections to books or instructional materials, per the district.

A committee then reviews the material to determine if it will remain in schools.

The big picture: The decision in Texas comes as school districts nationwide have been reviewing — and removing — books from school libraries, most often when the books cover LGBTQ issues and race.

The requests are a product of a culture war that has made schools across the nation ground zero, Axios' Russell Contreras reports.

