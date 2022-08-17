The National Institutes of Health failed to sanction institutions and labs running government-funded clinical trials for not reporting their results despite requirements to do so, according to a new report from a federal watchdog.

Why it matters: Clinical trial results are crucial to pushing science forward, informing future researchers what methods or techniques might or might not work for future study design.

What they found: HHS's Office of the Inspector General reviewed 72 NIH-funded clinical trials from 2019 to 2020.

Sponsors of just 35 of these trials submitted clinical trial results on time; a dozen trials submitted results late while 25 trials never submitted results.

NIH took "limited enforcement action" against labs and research partners who didn't submit results and even continued to fund new research done by these groups, the report found.

Clinical trial results should be submitted within a year of the estimated or actual completion date.

Of note: NIH agreed with all of the recommendations from the OIG report, including making needed improvements to its reporting procedures and enforcement methods.