Two judges who sent children to for-profit jails and received illegal payments for doing so have been ordered to pay more than $200 million in damages, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Driving the news: Former judges Mark Ciavarella and Michael Conahan will pay $106 million in compensatory damages and $100 million in punitive damages to more than 300 people who filed a civil lawsuit against them.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner held that the plaintiffs were “the tragic human casualties of a scandal of epic proportions.”

The judge said the punitive damage amount was chosen due to the “unspeakable physical and emotional trauma” on the children involved in the scheme.

What he said: "Ciavarella and Conahan abandoned their oath and breached the public trust," he wrote. "They conspired to close existing detention facilities and construct new ones in exchange for millions of dollars."

"Their cruel and despicable actions victimized a vulnerable population of young people, many of whom were suffering from emotional issues and mental health concerns," he added.

Catch up quick: The two judges decided to shut down a county-run juvenile detention center and instead send multiple children to for-profit lockup centers PA Child Care and Western PA Child Care from 2003 to 2008, the Associated Press reports.

While that happened, the two received $2.8 million in illegal payments from the builder and co-owner of the for-profit centers.

The two judges were convicted in 2008 for their roles in the scandal, which has been referred to as "kids-for-cash."

Background: Many of the children sent to the lockups were convicted of minor crimes with some being as young as 8, the Associated Press reports.

Some children were sent into detention without the chance to say goodbye to their families.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court erased close to 4,000 convictions that had been issued by Ciavarella, NBC reports.

Worth noting: Ciavarella is currently serving 28 years in prison, per The Daily Beast.