1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Vanessa Guillén's family sues U.S. government for $35 million
The family of Spc. Vanessa Guillén, the soldier who was sexually harassed and killed on a Texas military base in 2020, sued the U.S. government for $35 million in damages on Friday.
Driving the news: The family is seeking $25 million in personal injury claims and $10 million for Guillen's wrongful death, according to court documents.
- "Guillén suffered mental anguish, fear, emotional distress, physical injury and death as a result of sexual harassment, rape, sodomy and physical assault," the claim said.
Background: Guillén was bludgeoned to death, dismembered and buried by Spc. Aaron Robinson with the assistance of his girlfriend.
- Prior to her disappearance from Fort Hood in 2020, Guillén had told family and friends that she had been sexually harassed. An Army report released in April 2021 confirmed that she was harassed by a supervisor and found that Army leaders failed to intervene.