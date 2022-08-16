Vanessa Guillén's family sues U.S. government for $35 million

The family of Spc. Vanessa Guillén, the soldier who was sexually harassed and killed on a Texas military base in 2020, sued the U.S. government for $35 million in damages on Friday.

Driving the news: The family is seeking $25 million in personal injury claims and $10 million for Guillen's wrongful death, according to court documents.

"Guillén suffered mental anguish, fear, emotional distress, physical injury and death as a result of sexual harassment, rape, sodomy and physical assault," the claim said.

Background: Guillén was bludgeoned to death, dismembered and buried by Spc. Aaron Robinson with the assistance of his girlfriend.