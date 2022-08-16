MLB suspends Pittsburgh Pirates player for having cellphone in pocket

Major League Baseball has suspended a Pittsburgh Pirates player for one game for having his cellphone in his pocket during a recent game, ESPN reports.

Driving the news: Pittsburgh Pirates player Rodolfo Castro was caught with his phone in his back pocket after he slid into third base during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at the beginning of August.

Castro, who was fined an undisclosed amount, plans to appeal the decision, USA Today reports.

What he said: "I don't think there's any professional ballplayer that would ever go out there with any intentions of taking a cellphone,'' Castro told reporters after the game, per MLB. "It's horrible it happened to me. Obviously, it was very unintentional.''

"I didn’t mean to do this at all in any way or form, it’s something I didn’t even know I had on me. And to be completely honest with you, I feel horrible.”

The big picture: The moment went viral across the internet on Aug. 9 after cameras spotted Castro's phone popping out of his back pocket as he slid headfirst.

MLB has been keeping an eye on using technology in games since the Houston Astros used live TV feeds to steal opponents' signs in games before they won the 2017 World Series, CBS Sports reports.

The bottom line: Talk about a dropped call.