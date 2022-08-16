56 mins ago - Economy & Business
In Las Vegas, your Lyft driver could soon be a robot
Lyft is adding a new fleet of electric, autonomous vehicles (AVs) to its ride-hailing network in Las Vegas, bringing it one step closer to offering a full robotaxi service.
Why it matters: It's the latest milestone in the partnership between Lyft and Motional, one of a half-dozen leading autonomous tech companies.
- Rather than designing its own self-driving cars, Lyft is partnering with others to bring AVs to its network.
Details: Motional's new AV is based on Hyundai's electric Ioniq 5, customized for driverless ride-hail operation.
- It's equipped with more than 30 sensors — cameras, radar and lidar — and an onboard computer system that helps the vehicle see and understand the world around it.
- Riders can unlock the doors via the Lyft app and start the ride using an intuitive passenger display in the rear seat.
- If needed, they can also use the screen to contact remote agents.
Of note: For now, two vehicle operators will be present in the front seat, but passengers can get a feel for what the robotaxi experience will be like.
What's next: The service is set to become fully driverless in 2023, and will then scale to other cities.