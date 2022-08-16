General Motors is recalling nearly 500,000 SUVs due to a seatbelt malfunction in third-row seats.

Driving the news: The recall includes 2021 and 2022 models of multiple SUVs, including Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes, Cadillac Escalades and GMC Yukons.

The company said the 484,155 recalled vehicles' seatbelts "may not properly restrain" passengers in crashes, potentially leading to injuries.

"The rivet that retains the buckle to the mounting bracket in the left or right side third-row seat belt buckle assembly may have been improperly formed," according to a letter from the U.S. Department of Transportation. (Go deeper).

GM said it does not know of any accidents or injuries related to the malfunction.

Flashback: GM said that on May 14, a customer told a dealership about a faulty seatbelt assembly in a 2021 Suburban. A manager reported it to GM's safety program on May 18, and the company launched an investigation on May 31.

Reports possibly connected to the same malfunction were sent to GM between October 2020 and June 2022, the company said.

Operators at the seatbelt maker's plant "may have not properly followed manufacturing processes and inadvertently missed the rivet forming operation," GM said.

What's next: GM informed dealers on Aug. 11 and will send letters to affected owners beginning on Sept. 26.