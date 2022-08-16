44 mins ago - Economy & Business
GM recalls nearly 500,000 SUVs due to seat belt malfunction
General Motors is recalling nearly 500,000 SUVs due to a seatbelt malfunction in third-row seats.
Driving the news: The recall includes 2021 and 2022 models of multiple SUVs, including Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes, Cadillac Escalades and GMC Yukons.
- The company said the 484,155 recalled vehicles' seatbelts "may not properly restrain" passengers in crashes, potentially leading to injuries.
- "The rivet that retains the buckle to the mounting bracket in the left or right side third-row seat belt buckle assembly may have been improperly formed," according to a letter from the U.S. Department of Transportation. (Go deeper).
- GM said it does not know of any accidents or injuries related to the malfunction.
Flashback: GM said that on May 14, a customer told a dealership about a faulty seatbelt assembly in a 2021 Suburban. A manager reported it to GM's safety program on May 18, and the company launched an investigation on May 31.
- Reports possibly connected to the same malfunction were sent to GM between October 2020 and June 2022, the company said.
- Operators at the seatbelt maker's plant "may have not properly followed manufacturing processes and inadvertently missed the rivet forming operation," GM said.
What's next: GM informed dealers on Aug. 11 and will send letters to affected owners beginning on Sept. 26.