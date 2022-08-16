Bed Bath & Beyond shares skyrocketed Tuesday in another dizzying rally for the meme stock.

What’s happening: Retail traders — many of them sharing their enthusiasm for Bed Bath on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum — drove the shares up as much as 79% shortly before noon.

The stock, which has enjoyed previous rallies from meme stock traders, closed up 29.1% at $20.65.

State of play: RC Ventures — the VC arm of Ryan Cohen, chair of fellow meme stock GameStop — disclosed late Monday that it had acquired 1.67 million Bed Bath call options expiring in January 2023 at a strike price ranging from $60 to $80.