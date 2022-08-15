Novavax seeks FDA authorization of COVID vaccine booster

Novavax is seeking emergency authorization of its COVID-19 booster shot from the Food and Drug Administration, the company announced on Monday.

The big picture: The booster shot would be available to people who got two doses of the Novavax vaccines, as well as to those who got another vaccine.

"It's important for people to have a choice as they evaluate how to stay protected against COVID-19, and boosters are an invaluable tool to build upon immunity obtained from previous vaccinations," said Novavax President and CEO Stanley Erck in a news release.

"We believe our vaccine offers a broad, long-lasting immune response against a range of variants," Erck added.

Flashback: The FDA authorized the initial two-shot regimen of the Novavax vaccine for emergency use in adults last month.