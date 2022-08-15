42 mins ago - Health
Novavax seeks FDA authorization of COVID vaccine booster
Novavax is seeking emergency authorization of its COVID-19 booster shot from the Food and Drug Administration, the company announced on Monday.
The big picture: The booster shot would be available to people who got two doses of the Novavax vaccines, as well as to those who got another vaccine.
- "It's important for people to have a choice as they evaluate how to stay protected against COVID-19, and boosters are an invaluable tool to build upon immunity obtained from previous vaccinations," said Novavax President and CEO Stanley Erck in a news release.
- "We believe our vaccine offers a broad, long-lasting immune response against a range of variants," Erck added.
Flashback: The FDA authorized the initial two-shot regimen of the Novavax vaccine for emergency use in adults last month.