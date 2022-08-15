20 mins ago - Economy & Business
Over 2 million infant swings, rockers recalled after baby dies
More than 2 million infant swings and rockers were recalled Monday due to possible strangulation and entanglement hazards.
Driving the news: The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall of two million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers after an infant death was reported.
- There were two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants who became caught in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing.
- A 10-month-old infant died from asphyxiation, and another 10-month-old suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued.
- No incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported, according to the commission.
Details: The recalls apply to 4moms MamaRoo Baby Swing, models 4M-005, 1026 and 1037, and RockaRoo Baby Rockers model 4M-012. The model numbers can be found on the bottom of the products.
- The swings and rockers were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide, and online at 4moms.com and Amazon from January 2010 through August 2022 for between $160 and $250.
- When the swing or rocker is not in use, the restraint straps can hang below the seat and non-occupant crawling infants can become entangled in the straps, posing entanglement and strangulation hazards, the commission said.
The bottom line: Consumers with infants who can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers and place them in an area the crawling infants cannot access.
- Consumers should contact 4moms to register for a free strap fastener that will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use.