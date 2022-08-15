Skip to main content
20 mins ago - Economy & Business

Over 2 million infant swings, rockers recalled after baby dies

Sareen Habeshian
The 4moms MamaRoo Baby Swing, versions 1.0 through 4.0, and RockaRoo Baby Rockers have been recalled. Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

More than 2 million infant swings and rockers were recalled Monday due to possible strangulation and entanglement hazards.

Driving the news: The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall of two million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers after an infant death was reported.

  • There were two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants who became caught in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing.
  • A 10-month-old infant died from asphyxiation, and another 10-month-old suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued.
  • No incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported, according to the commission.

Details: The recalls apply to 4moms MamaRoo Baby Swing, models 4M-005, 1026 and 1037, and RockaRoo Baby Rockers model 4M-012. The model numbers can be found on the bottom of the products.

  • The swings and rockers were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide, and online at 4moms.com and Amazon from January 2010 through August 2022 for between $160 and $250.
  • When the swing or rocker is not in use, the restraint straps can hang below the seat and non-occupant crawling infants can become entangled in the straps, posing entanglement and strangulation hazards, the commission said.

The bottom line: Consumers with infants who can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers and place them in an area the crawling infants cannot access.

  • Consumers should contact 4moms to register for a free strap fastener that will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use.
Go deeper