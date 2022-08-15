More than 2 million infant swings and rockers were recalled Monday due to possible strangulation and entanglement hazards.

Driving the news: The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall of two million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers after an infant death was reported.

There were two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants who became caught in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing.

A 10-month-old infant died from asphyxiation, and another 10-month-old suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued.

No incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported, according to the commission.

Details: The recalls apply to 4moms MamaRoo Baby Swing, models 4M-005, 1026 and 1037, and RockaRoo Baby Rockers model 4M-012. The model numbers can be found on the bottom of the products.

The swings and rockers were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide, and online at 4moms.com and Amazon from January 2010 through August 2022 for between $160 and $250.

When the swing or rocker is not in use, the restraint straps can hang below the seat and non-occupant crawling infants can become entangled in the straps, posing entanglement and strangulation hazards, the commission said.

The bottom line: Consumers with infants who can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers and place them in an area the crawling infants cannot access.