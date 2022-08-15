Skip to main content
Defense Secretary LLoyd Austin tests positive for COVID-19

Jacob Knutson
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaking at a press conference in Riga, Latvia, on Aug. 10.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Why it matters: It's the second time Austin has tested positive for the virus this year after contracting it in January.

  • Austin said he is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots.

What he's saying: "I am experiencing mild symptoms, & will quarantine at home for the next 5 days in accordance with CDC guidelines," Austin said in a statement Monday.

  • "I will retain all authorities & plan to maintain my normal work schedule virtually from home," he added.
  • Austin said his doctors told him in January that his symptoms would have been more severe if he had not been vaccinated and boosted against the virus.
  • His last in-person contact with President Biden was on July 29, he said.
