29 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Defense Secretary LLoyd Austin tests positive for COVID-19
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Why it matters: It's the second time Austin has tested positive for the virus this year after contracting it in January.
- Austin said he is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots.
What he's saying: "I am experiencing mild symptoms, & will quarantine at home for the next 5 days in accordance with CDC guidelines," Austin said in a statement Monday.
- "I will retain all authorities & plan to maintain my normal work schedule virtually from home," he added.
- Austin said his doctors told him in January that his symptoms would have been more severe if he had not been vaccinated and boosted against the virus.
- His last in-person contact with President Biden was on July 29, he said.