Rand Paul calls for repeal of Espionage Act after Trump FBI search

Less than a week after the FBI's search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) called for the repeal of the Espionage Act on Saturday, saying it was an "egregious affront to the 1st Amendment."

Driving the news: The Department of Justice filed a motion on Thursday to unseal parts of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant.

Documents released on Friday revealed Trump may have kept documents at his Florida residence in violation of the Espionage Act and other federal laws.

The big picture: "The espionage act was abused from the beginning to jail dissenters of WWI," Paul tweeted on Saturday alongside a link to a 2019 post from the Future of Freedom Foundation, explaining the history of dissent against the law and making the case for its repeal.

"It is long past time to repeal this egregious affront to the 1st Amendment," Paul added.

State of play: Republicans have been divided over how or whether to defend Trump after the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, Axios' Andrew Solender writes.

