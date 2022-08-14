2 hours ago - World
Norway puts down beloved walrus, citing public safety concerns
Norwegian authorities on Sunday euthanized a 1,300-pound walrus named Freya, who captivated onlookers and the internet this summer as she climbed aboard and damaged boats along the country's coastline.
Driving the news: Frank Bakke-Jensen, the director general of fisheries, said in a press release that authorities decided to put the animal down due to the "continued threat to human safety."
- The public was disregarding the guidance to keep a clear distance from the walrus, increasing the possibility someone could get hurt, the press release said.
- Authorities considered moving Freya but decided it was not a viable option, according to the press release.
- "We have sympathies for the fact that the decision can cause reactions with the public, but I am firm that this was the right call," Bakke-Jensen said. "We have great regard for animal welfare, but human life and safety must take precedence."