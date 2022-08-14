Rep. Mike Turner calls on Garland to justify FBI's Mar-a-Lago search

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Mike Turner (R-Ohio) called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to "show us the goods" to justify the FBI's search last week of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

Flashback: Garland said last week he had "personally approved" the decision to seek a search warrant.

Documents released on Friday revealed Trump may have kept documents at his Florida residence in violation of the Espionage Act and other federal laws.

One set of documents removed from Trump's home were labeled “Various classified/TS/SCI documents,” referring to top-secret and sensitive compartmented information, Axios' Alayna Treene writes.

What they're saying: "We have a number of concerns, Brianna. One is whether or not the raid itself was justified," Turner told host Brianna Keilar. doubt as to whether the documents Trump had rose "to the highest level of classified material."

"Put the materials in a room. Let us see them and we can tell you what our answer is, what our discernment is, of whether or not this is a true national security threat or whether or not this is an abuse of discretion by Attorney General Garland," he added.

Garland "needs to tell us what is the justification. Show us these documents. We have the clearance to see them. He needs to show us the goods," Turner said.

Asked by Keilar whether he himself would ever take home documents marked "special access," Turner replied "no."