Potential primary loss likely not the end of the road for Liz Cheney

Rep. Liz Cheney's (R-Wyo.) political career and fight against former President Donald Trump appear unlikely to end, even if she loses the Republican primary for her re-election Tuesday, Insider writes.

The big picture: Cheney is bracing for potential defeat as her opponent Harriet Hageman is polling 30 points ahead, a recent survey from the University of Wyoming indicates.

Driving the news: Cheney is widely expected to keep staying in the spotlight even if she loses her effort to keep her seat and expel Trump from the party, Insider notes.

What they're saying: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told Insider that he hopes Cheney wins on Tuesday but recognized it may not be possible "in the time of Trump."

"We'll see what happens, but I don't think she's gone by any means," Romney added, per Insider. "I wouldn't be surprised to see her run for president."

Republican strategist Doug Heye told Insider that Cheney has proved that she is "not going to go away quietly – that this is a longer-term fight."

"I think she has a bright future still ahead in politics and within the Republican party," said Joe McGinley, state committeeman of the Natrona County Republican Party in Wyoming, per Insider. McGinley added that he thinks Cheney would make a great presidential candidate in 2024.

Worth noting: Cheney has yet to close the door on a potential 2024 presidential run.