13 mins ago - Politics & Policy
False reports of active shooter at Las Vegas airport cause delays, cancellations
A "loud noise" led to false reports of an active shooter on Sunday morning at Harry Reid International Airport, causing flights delays and cancellations.
Driving the news: Fifty-three flights have been cancelled and 322 delayed at the Las Vegas airport, according to the flight tracker FlightAware.
- The loud noise, which Las Vegas police said was caused by an "unruly subject" now in custody, led to a panic at Harry Reid International Airport, according to the airport's Twitter account.
- Some people rushed through security checkpoints during the panic caused by the noise, meaning passengers had to return to checkpoints to be re-screened before boarding their planes.
What's next: The airport warned that delays are expected to continue throughout the day.