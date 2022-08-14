False reports of active shooter at Las Vegas airport cause delays, cancellations

A "loud noise" led to false reports of an active shooter on Sunday morning at Harry Reid International Airport, causing flights delays and cancellations.

Driving the news: Fifty-three flights have been cancelled and 322 delayed at the Las Vegas airport, according to the flight tracker FlightAware.

The loud noise, which Las Vegas police said was caused by an "unruly subject" now in custody, led to a panic at Harry Reid International Airport, according to the airport's Twitter account.

Some people rushed through security checkpoints during the panic caused by the noise, meaning passengers had to return to checkpoints to be re-screened before boarding their planes.

What's next: The airport warned that delays are expected to continue throughout the day.