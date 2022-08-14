Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) emphasized on Sunday that "the law is king" and not the president, as the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home raised questions about whether the former president committed crimes.

The big picture: The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents after raiding the former president's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday.

Driving the news: Klobuchar told NBC's "Meet the Press" that it would be up to the Justice Department to determine whether Trump's actions rise to the level of a crime, but added that "everyone has to follow the laws."

"The law is king," Klobuchar said. "The president isn't king. And I would add to that, the former president isn't king."

"As a senator, I know when I look at the classified documents, I've got to go in a special room," she added. "I can't even wear my Fitbit. You can't bring staff with you."

Klobuchar noted that these types of documents contain the nation's top secrets, which could be used to do harm.

"That's why it is so important that these documents remain in safe locations," she said. "And Mar-a-Lago, where you can check out croquet sets and tennis rackets and golf clubs, that's not one of them."

More details: Klobuchar also said she is concerned about Republicans' response to the raid, as many in the party have cast it as a politically motivated attack.