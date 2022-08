One year after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban has remained in power with a promise, so far undelivered, to govern differently than it did before the American invasion in 2001.

In focus: These photos offer a glimpse into how life has changed for the millions of Afghans at home and abroad.

A girl studying in a secret school at an undisclosed location in Afghanistan on July 25, 2022. Girls and young women have been deprived of the chance of education since the Taliban returned to power. Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Relocated to the U.S. after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Mohammad Khisraw Noori, seen here on February 24, 2022, and his family were evacuated from Afghanistan as the Taliban took over and threatened those who worked with the Americans and the Afghan government. Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A woman feeds pigeons outside Shah-e-Do Shamshira mosque in Kabul on August 7, 2022. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images

A vendor sells sunglasses in a market in Kabul on August 7, 2022. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images

Afghan men watch television in a restaurant in Kabul on August 9, 2022. Photo Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images

A woman sits on the side of the road in Kabul on July 26, 2022. Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Tolo News presenter Sonia Niazi presents the news at a Tolo TV station in Kabul on May 22, 2022. Women presenters on Afghanistan's leading news channels went on air with their faces covered, a day after defying a Taliban order to conceal their appearance on television. Photo: Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images

Khalid Payenda, prays at his family home in Woodbridge, Virginia, on February 25, 2022, before starting his shift as an Uber driver. Khalid, who just finished a class he co-taught at Georgetown University on Afghanistan, was the Minister for Finance in Afghanistan in 2018. Photo: Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post via Getty Images