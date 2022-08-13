Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Friday night that she has drafted articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Why it matters: The drafted articles of impeachment, which likely won't go too far, come in response to the FBI's search at former President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago.

Driving the news: Greene has called on Garland to be impeached "for endangering, compromising and undermining the justice system of the United States by facilitating the persecution" of President Biden's political rival, Trump, according to the drafted articles she shared in a Twitter post.

Garland did not "faithfully" execute the office of the attorney general's promise to "preserve, protect and defend" the United States Constitution, she wrote in the articles.

Greene's office and the Department of Justice did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Yes, but: Garland said at a press conference Thursday that he “personally approved” the search warrant at Trump’s residence and that it was done to uphold the rule of law, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.

"Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department and of our democracy. Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly, without fear or favor," Garland said.

The big picture: Greene's impeachment articles are another Republican response to the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, Axios' Andrew Solender writes.

Republican lawmakers and allies have largely thrown criticism at the Department of Justice and the FBI in response to the situation.

Greene, for example, called to "defund the FBI."

The New York Times reports Trump allies have asked Republicans to tone down their attacks "because it is possible that more damaging information related to the search will become public."

Be smart: Greene has filed articles of impeachment before (and nothing happened).

She introduced H.R. 57 on Biden's first day as president, saying he had enabled bribery and other high crimes for his actions when he was vice president in regards to his son, Hunter Biden.

No one co-sponsored the bill.

