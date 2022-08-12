Half of U.S. employers plan abortion travel benefits

Data: WTW; Note: For elective or medically-necessary abortion services; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

More than a third (35%) of U.S. employers already offer travel and lodging benefits for elective and medically necessary abortions and another 16% are considering offering it next year, according to a survey from human resources consultancy Willis Towers Watson.

Why it matters: It's a glimpse into how the private sector is thinking about health benefits in the post-Roe landscape.

"Employers are concerned about what the changing regulations mean for their talent acquisition and their workforce overall," Jeff Levin-Scherz, a managing director for WTW, told Axios.

The intrigue: The vast majority of employers polled said they already offer coverage for medically necessary, as well as elective, abortions in states where it's allowed.