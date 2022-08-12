The Buckeyes are the hottest ticket in college football

With a No. 2 preseason ranking and Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud under center, interest in Ohio State football is through the roof ahead of the season, which begins in just two weeks.

State of play: For the first time ever, the Buckeyes are the most in-demand team in college football based on cumulative ticket sales as of Aug. 12, per exclusive data provided by StubHub.

The top 10: 1. Ohio State, 2. Alabama, 3. Texas, 4. Georgia, 5. Texas A&M, 6. Notre Dame, 7. Michigan, 8. Penn State, 9. Auburn, 10. LSU

1. Ohio State, 2. Alabama, 3. Texas, 4. Georgia, 5. Texas A&M, 6. Notre Dame, 7. Michigan, 8. Penn State, 9. Auburn, 10. LSU Ohio State's year-over-year increase in cumulative sales was also the largest among all teams, followed by Texas, Pittsburgh, Notre Dame and Nebraska.

Wild stat: The Buckeyes account for nearly 10% of all college football sales so far on StubHub, including more than a third of Big Ten sales.

Conference call: The SEC leads all conferences for the third straight full-capacity season, accounting for 39% of all sales. They're followed by the Big Ten (27%), Big 12 (13%), ACC (8%) and Pac-12 (5%).

Top 10 games: Alabama (three), Ohio State (two) and Notre Dame (two) are the only teams with multiple games in StubHub's top 10 by total sales: