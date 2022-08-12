Skip to main content
18 mins ago - Sports

More Black NFL former players win dementia cases after rescored tests

Noah Garfinkel
NFL HQ
NFL offices in Inglewood, California. Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Hundreds of former Black players whose dementia tests were rescored to eliminate racial bias now qualify for awards as part of the league's $1 billion concussion settlement, the AP reports.

Why it matters: The newly approved payouts are a victory for NFL families in the decade-long legal saga over concussions, per AP.

Catch up quick: NFL's race-adjusted system assumes Black people have lower baseline cognitive skills than White people, meaning that Black players must show a larger cognitive decline to qualify for a settlement, Axios' Jeff Tracy reports.

  • Tests were rescored after former Washington running back Ken Jenkins and his wife petitioned the federal judge overseeing the settlement to rescore the tests and make the changes.

Details: Of the 646 Black men whose tests were rescored, about half will qualify for dementia awards, per AP.

  • 61 of those men are classified with early to moderate dementia and will receive awards topping $600,000. Around 250 more have milder dementia and will get awards up to $35,000, per AP.
  • The NFL did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

What they're saying: "Now we’re really focused on getting as many players who deserve compensation to be compensated," Jenkins told the AP.

Go deeper: Fighting racial bias in NFL brain injury payouts

Go deeper