U.S. surpasses 10,000 monkeypox cases, CDC confirms
The U.S. has surpassed 10,000 monkeypox cases, the CDC confirmed.
Why it matters: The milestone comes as the U.S. government begins a strategy of stretching its available monkeypox vaccine doses.
What to watch: Monkeypox may soon have a new name. The World Health Organization plans to give the virus a new moniker amid concerns it may be discriminatory and may not accurately describe its origins, The Hill reports.
- STAT's Helen Branswell recently gave a great explainer about the complicated campaign to change the name.
