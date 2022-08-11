U.S. surpasses 10,000 monkeypox cases, CDC confirms

Data: CDC, U.S. Census; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The U.S. has surpassed 10,000 monkeypox cases, the CDC confirmed.

Why it matters: The milestone comes as the U.S. government begins a strategy of stretching its available monkeypox vaccine doses.

What to watch: Monkeypox may soon have a new name. The World Health Organization plans to give the virus a new moniker amid concerns it may be discriminatory and may not accurately describe its origins, The Hill reports.

STAT's Helen Branswell recently gave a great explainer about the complicated campaign to change the name.

Go deeper: Monkeypox vaccination: Who is eligible for the vaccine in the US