20 mins ago - Health
Patient appetite is high for some health tracker tech
Nearly half of U.S. consumers are largely willing to don fitness trackers or punch meals into calorie-counting apps — though they're cooler to using digital tools for mental health or medication monitoring, the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society reports.
The big picture: That was one of the findings on digital health in the years ahead in HIMSS 2022 Future of Healthcare Report.
- The survey of patients, providers, payers and health system leaders found nearly all health care systems are already, or intend to be, in some stage of digital transformation by 2027.
- "Those that take too long to launch or advance, however, may find younger patients have moved on to rivals and retailers that embraced modern care models more quickly," the report says.