Patient appetite is high for some health tracker tech

Note: Percentage includes those who say they are somewhat or very willing; Data: Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society; Axios Visuals

Nearly half of U.S. consumers are largely willing to don fitness trackers or punch meals into calorie-counting apps — though they're cooler to using digital tools for mental health or medication monitoring, the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society reports.

The big picture: That was one of the findings on digital health in the years ahead in HIMSS 2022 Future of Healthcare Report.