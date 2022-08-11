CDC loosens guidance on quarantining, social distancing for COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new COVID-19 guidance Thursday, loosening recommendations that have been in place since the onset of the pandemic.

Why it matters: The shift marks a significant change in how the nation deals with COVID-19 more than two years after the pandemic began. A majority of Americans are now fully vaccinated against the virus or have been exposed to it.

Be smart: The CDC is now putting more of an emphasis on personal choices to make informed decisions to protect oneself and others from severe illness, including by vaccination and masking.

Details: The agency is relaxing both quarantine and social distancing guidance.

Unvaccinated people who are exposed to COVID-19 are no longer advised to quarantine for five days if they have not tested positive for the virus or are not showing symptoms.

Instead, aligning with the same rules as for vaccinated individuals, the CDC now suggests wearing a high-quality mask for 10 days and getting tested on day 5.

The agency is also no longer emphasizing social distancing as a key method to reduce the risk of exposure.

Screening testing of asymptomatic people without known exposures is also no longer recommended in most community settings, the CDC said.

What they're saying: "COVID-19 continues to circulate globally, however, with so many tools available to us for reducing COVID-19 severity, there is significantly less risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death compared to earlier in the pandemic," the agency said.

By the numbers: About 67% of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.