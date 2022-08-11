When consensus first-round fantasy draft pick Austin Ekeler isn't slicing through defenses this fall, he'll be moonlighting in a gig that feels rather appropriate, if not a little meta: fantasy football analyst.

Driving the news: The Chargers running back's weekly fantasy football show, "Ekeler's Edge," is returning to Yahoo Sports for a second season starting Sept. 7.

The video and podcast series will run on 18 consecutive Wednesdays as Ekeler and co-host Matt Harmon, a Yahoo fantasy analyst, interview players and provide fantasy insight.

What they're saying: Ekeler is among the select few NFL players who actually cares about fantasy — at least 95% of players don't pay any attention to it, he tells Axios — but for him it's more about community than the game itself.

"It's not that I love fantasy, that I can't wait to do my mock draft, but I love the community. I love that so many people care about it. That's what draws me to it. I just want to hang out, be competitive, talk some ball, talk some life."

— Ekeler

The big picture: Ekeler's in a generation of athletes — including Draymond Green and C.J. McCollum, to name a few who have their own podcasts — that grew up with social media, where creating content feels normal.

In fact, the predecessor to "Ekeler's Edge" was just him going on Twitch to tell fans how he felt about his upcoming matchup, and he thinks more athletes should do the same.

The last word: Anyone stressing about their upcoming fantasy drafts may want to take a page out of Ekeler's book.

"There's a lot of great players in the league, man. If I get them, great. If I don't, I'll still be excited to watch my team do their thing and compete against everyone else. For me, that's really what it's about."