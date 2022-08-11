Skip to main content
59 mins ago - World

Poll: 81% of Americans think pandemic further divided the country

Dave Lawler
Data: Pew Research Center; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Majorities across 15 of 19 wealthy democracies polled by Pew feel the pandemic has left their country more divided, with the U.S. leading the way.

Yes, but: The exceptions are interesting.

  • Sweden's laissez-faire approach to lockdowns took some criticism, but 60% of Swedes say the pandemic united the country.
  • Japanese respondents are among the most likely to think their country mishandled the pandemic, but also among the least likely to consider it divisive.
  • Singaporeans overwhelmingly believe their country handled the pandemic well and that it united the country. Malaysians do too, by somewhat smaller margins.

Worth noting: 58% of Americans now believe their country handled the pandemic well, up from 42% a year ago. Similar jumps were seen in most of the European countries.

  • The percentage of Australians who feel that way fell from 95% to 76%.

Full survey and methodology.

