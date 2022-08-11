Africa CDC in "very advanced" talks for monkeypox vaccines

Africa's public health agency said the continent is in "very advanced discussions" with at least two partners to get monkeypox vaccines, AP reports.

Why it matters: The continent of 1.3 billion people, where more monkeypox deaths have been reported this year than anywhere else in the world, does not yet have a single dose of the vaccine.

Driving the news: Ahmed Ogwell, the acting director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Thursday that the potential partners are "largely multilateral institutions and non-African governments," per AP.

Vaccine doses made by the private sector have already been bought by other countries, Ogwell added.

A clinical trial is underway in Congo for the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to prevent the virus.

The big picture: At least 11 African countries have reported 2,947 monkeypox cases this year and 104 deaths, per AP.

The World Health Organization last month declared the monkeypox outbreak an international emergency.

