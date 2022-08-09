Secret Service officer assaulted outside White House

A uniformed Secret Service officer was physically assaulted Tuesday afternoon outside the White House, an agency spokesperson said.

Driving the news: The officer was attacked "without provocation" near a guard booth, the spokesperson said. A man has been arrested and an investigation has been opened into the incident.

The assault took place around 12:30pm in an area frequented by pedestrians and tourists.

The officer's injuries were not life-threatening, the spokesperson said.

